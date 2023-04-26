NETVIBES

Gain industry perspectives, turn intuition into real-world evidence thanks to virtual twin experiences, and capitalize on collective knowledge and know-how for data-driven decisions with NETVIBES.

Discipline
Planning

Gain Decision-Making Insights on Market Trends, Programs and Products to Achieve Targets

Discipline
Virtual Product Development

Improve Product Performance

Discipline
Value Network

Optimize Component Sourcing and Standardization with Savvy Part Management

Discipline
Customer Experience

Maximize Product Availability with Data-driven Asset Operations Management

Discipline
Collaboration & Intelligence

Make Better Decisions with Data by Connecting People, Data and Processes

AI-Guided Part Procurement Savings

Realize Significant Product Part Savings by Combining Artificial Intelligence and 3D Similarity Technologies

AI-Maximized Asset Performance

Optimize In-service Fleet Availability with Data-driven Feedback Loops and Machine Learning

Customer Story | Aerospace & Defense

Dassault Aviation

Maximizing Fleet Availability with 3DEXPERIENCE NETVIBES

French aerospace company Dassault Aviation leverages the 3DEXPERIENCE platform powered by the NETVIBES data science portfolio to maximize fleet availability.

Data is at the core of the ability to transform field operations, engineering, quality and manufacturing processes that impact fleet availability. The challenge is no longer about managing billions of events; technology has been mature enough for that for some time, and is also capable of managing heterogenous data spanning 2D, 3D, images, text or IoT. The challenge is about elevating all of this data into a consistent, normalized model, while creating new ways of collaboration to seamlessly connect the multiple organizations involved in delivering the expected availability.

Bruno Chevalier

Senior Executive Vice President, Military Customer Support, Dassault Aviation

