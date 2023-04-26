Data is at the core of the ability to transform field operations, engineering, quality and manufacturing processes that impact fleet availability. The challenge is no longer about managing billions of events; technology has been mature enough for that for some time, and is also capable of managing heterogenous data spanning 2D, 3D, images, text or IoT. The challenge is about elevating all of this data into a consistent, normalized model, while creating new ways of collaboration to seamlessly connect the multiple organizations involved in delivering the expected availability.